2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Eastern and Western Conference finals are here, and we have the matchups
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
LeBron James and the Cavaliers have evened things up after trailing 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Though they weren't quite as dominant as they were in Game 3, Cleveland got the job done in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2.
Out West, the Warriors absolutely destroyed the Rockets in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. We'll see if Houston can take advantage of Andre Iguodala's Game 4 absence as it tries to steal one at Oracle on Tuesday night.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
