2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Eastern Conference Game 7s on tap as West's second round kicks off

You want Game 7s? We've got Game 7s. First the Celtics and Bucks will meet in a do-or-die game in Boston on Saturday, and then the Cavs and Pacers will do the same in Cleveland on Sunday. Meanwhile the second round will get underway, with the Warriors hosting the Pelicans on Saturday and the Jazz and Rockets facing off on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets defeat 8. Timberwolves, 4-1

5. Jazz defeat 4. Thunder, 4-2

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors defeat 8. Wizards, 4-2

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers defeat 6. Heat, 4-1

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks