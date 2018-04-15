2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Every postseason team's path to the Finals
The NBA playoffs are underway, and so far they haven't disappointed. The defending champion Warriors started things off by looking like their old selves against the Spurs, even without Stephen Curry. But can they repeat?
The matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
