2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Finals matchup is almost set, so who will play the Cavs?

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

We have one NBA Finals team ready and waiting, but who will play the Cavaliers for the championship? We'll find out on Monday, as the Warriors and Rockets will play a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. It will either be version 4.0 of a Cavs-Warriors final, or it will be James Harden and Chris Paul's first trip to the big dance. Either way, it should be incredible.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers (Cavaliers win, 4-3)

