2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Finals matchup is almost set, so who will play the Cavs?
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
We have one NBA Finals team ready and waiting, but who will play the Cavaliers for the championship? We'll find out on Monday, as the Warriors and Rockets will play a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. It will either be version 4.0 of a Cavs-Warriors final, or it will be James Harden and Chris Paul's first trip to the big dance. Either way, it should be incredible.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers (Cavaliers win, 4-3)
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
The Rockets and Warriors will settle their series on Memorial Day Monday
What Houston needs to do in Game 7
The Rockets blew a great chance in Game 6, but they get a chance to fix that now
Chris Paul 'unlikely' to play in Game 7
Paul suffered the injury late in Game 5 on Thursday
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again