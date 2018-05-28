2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Finals matchups is almost set, so who will join the Cavs?
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Western Conference finals are going the distance. The Warriors took Game 6 from the Rockets to tie the series and force Game 7 back in Houston. As for the Eastern Conference finals, the Cavaliers handed the Celtics their first home loss of the postseason in Game 7 to advance to the 2018 NBA Finals.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
