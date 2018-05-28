2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Finals matchups is almost set, so who will join the Cavs?

The Western Conference finals are going the distance. The Warriors took Game 6 from the Rockets to tie the series and force Game 7 back in Houston. As for the Eastern Conference finals, the Cavaliers handed the Celtics their first home loss of the postseason in Game 7 to advance to the 2018 NBA Finals.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors



NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers