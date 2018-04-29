2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: First round nearly a wrap as Cavs, Pacers brace for Game 7

You want Game 7s? We've got Game 7s. First, the Celtics and Bucks met in a do-or-die game in Boston on Saturday. The result was a dominant 112-96 Celtics victory. Then the Cavs and Pacers brace for their own Game 7 on Sunday. Meanwhile the second round got underway with the Warriors destroying the Pelicans in Game 1 123-101. The Jazz and Rockets will also get their series started Sunday.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets defeat 8. Timberwolves, 4-1

5. Jazz defeat 4. Thunder, 4-2

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors defeat 8. Wizards, 4-2

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers defeat 6. Heat, 4-1

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks