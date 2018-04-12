2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Here's the path to the Finals for all 16 playoff teams

Take a look at our cool NBA Jam throwback chart

The NBA playoffs are here. Press start.

Yes, the matchups are set, and they are glorious. We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Michael Meredith/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves

4. Thunder vs. 5. Jazz

3. Blazers vs. 6. Pelicans

2. Warriors vs. 7. Spurs

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 8. Wizards

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers vs. 6. Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks

