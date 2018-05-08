2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Second round is almost over, so start figuring out future matchups now

It looks like we're getting pretty close to knowing who will meet in the conference finals, but crazier things have happened in the NBA playoffs. Right now the Celtics, Warriors and Rockets have the inside track, but they'll get a tough fight from their opponents for however much longer the series last. Meanwhile, the Cavs swept the Raptors on Monday to become the first conference finalist.

Here's a look at the updated 2018 Playoff Bracket, NBA Jam style.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz



2. Warriors vs. 6 Pelicans

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 4. Cavaliers

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks