2018 NBA Playoffs: Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Celtics have taken the lead back in this series. In a close 92-87 victory at home, Boston has taken a 3-2 lead over the Bucks and will be heading back to Milwaukee with a chance to win the series. Marcus Smart returned in Game 5 in a big way. His energy and defense were felt the second he stepped on the court. His ability in the pick and roll was something the Celtics had been lacking. Boston is in a good place right now.

Finishing the season at 55-27, the Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the East despite a season filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but they're back in the playoffs for a second straight season.

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Regular season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors

Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart could be cleared by Apr. 27. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.

Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes

Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Tyler Zeller

They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.

Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.

