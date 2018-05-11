2018 NBA Playoffs: Cavs, Celtics set for unlikely rematch after turbulent and drama-filled year

We've seen rematches in the conference finals before, but it's safe to say we've never seen a rematch quite like the upcoming battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

The Cavs narrowly escaped a first-round scare against the Pacers, only to obliterate the top-seeded Raptors in Round 2, while the Celtics shocked many experts by disposing of the 76ers in five games after beating the Bucks in seven. So here we are, with a Cavs-Celtics Eastern Conference finals matchup for the second straight season.

But if it weren't for the name on the front of the jersey, there's pretty much no way you'd recognize them as the same teams. Both teams have more than 10 new players on their roster, not to mention that they decided to swap superstars just months after meeting in last years conference finals -- and ironically neither of them will play in this series.

Here's a look at last year's conference finals roster compared to this year's, for both the Celtics and Cavs.

Boston Celtics ECF roster changes

Cleveland Cavaliers ECF roster changes

So how did we get here? It was one of the most eventful NBA seasons in recent memory when it comes to roster moves, and the Cavs and Celtics were right at the forefront. Both teams have rebounded from injury problems and completely revamped rosters to meet right back where we were last season.

You don't quite realize exactly how much has happened since last year until you write it all down. It's staggering.

Below is a timeline of the injuries, drama (remember the Cavs almost vetoing the Kyrie-Isaiah trade?) and deals that have taken place since last year's Eastern Conference finals. It's incredible how much has gone down, only to end up with the exact same matchup.

May 25, 2017

The Cavaliers beat the Celtics, 135-102, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to advance to their third straight NBA Finals.

June 12, 2017

The Cavaliers' season ends with a 129-120 Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, their second time losing to Golden State in three seasons.

June 19, 2017

The Celtics trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philadelphia for the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-rounder.

June 19, 2017

It is announced that the Cavaliers will part ways with general manager David Griffin after the two parties were unable to reach an extension on Griffin's expiring contract. LeBron James tweets his appreciation for Griffin, while appearing to take a shot at the Cavs.

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

June 22, 2017

The Celtics draft Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall selection in the NBA Draft, and take SMU forward Semi Ojeleye, Arizona guard Kadeem Allen and Cal guard Jabari Bird in the second round.

July 3, 2017

After meeting with the team, former All-Star guard Chauncey Billups withdraws his name from the Cavaliers' general manager search, stating that "the timing just isn't right." Reports would later surface saying that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert low-balled Billups with an offer of $2 million per year.

July 4, 2017

After a back-and-forth saga of conflicting reports, Gordon Hayward announces his intent to sign a four-year, $128 million max contract with the Boston Celtics.

July 7, 2017

In order to make room for Hayward's contract, the Celtics trade guard Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft pick to Detroit in exchange for forward Marcus Morris.

July 21, 2017

Reports indicate that the Cavaliers will promote assistant general manager Koby Altman to the vacant general manager position.

July 24, 2017

Reports surface that Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from Cleveland. Irving reportedly wants to be more of a focal point of the offense, and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James. Irving reportedly lists the Spurs as his top choice, followed by the Knicks, Heat and Timberwolves.

July 25, 2017

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose signs a one-year, $2.1 million contract to join the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers and Celtics agree to blockbuster trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's unprotected 2018 first-round NBA Draft pick.

Aug. 27, 2017

After examining the injured hip of newly acquired All-Star Isaiah Thomas, the Cavaliers request an additional trade asset from the Celtics before finalizing the Irving trade.

After over a week of negotiation, the Celtics agree to add a 2020 second-round draft pick to the trade, officially completing the deal.

Sept. 28, 2018

After reaching a buyout with the Bulls, guard Dwyane Wade agrees to a one-year, $2.3 million deal to join former teammate LeBron James in Cleveland.

October 11, 2017

In a Sports Illustrated story, Isaiah Thomas is quoted as saying that he "might not ever talk to Danny [Ainge] again" after the trade. "What he did, knowing what I went through, you don't do that, bro," Thomas added.

October 18, 2017

Just five minutes into the first game of the NBA regular season, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffers a gruesome injury, which results in a broken leg and a dislocated ankle. Hawyard would not return for the entire 2017-18 season.

Hayward getting carted off at the Q for the #Celtics pic.twitter.com/jQdWArof1L — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 18, 2017

Jan. 2, 2018

After missing the first 36 games of the season with a hip injury, Isaiah Thomas makes his Cavs debut by scoring 17 points in 19 minutes in a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jan. 23, 2018

Reports surface that the Cavs players, apparently led by Isaiah Thomas, accused Kevin love of faking an illness in order to leave the arena early during a nationally televised home blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A New York Daily News report cites a source describing the team to be in "utter chaos."

Jan. 30, 2018

Cavs forward Kevin Love suffers a broken hand in a 125-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He would not return until March 19.

Feb. 8, 2018

In a flurry of pre-trade deadline deals, the Cavs acquire George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. while shipping out Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and their own 2018 first-round draft pick.

Feb. 11, 2018

In the first game with their newly acquired players, the Cavaliers beat the Celtics 121-99, in Boston on national TV.

March 11, 2018

Celtics guard Marcus Smart injures a tendon in his right thumb in a 99-97 loss to the Pacers. Smart later has surgery, and misses 19 games before returning for Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Bucks.

March 15, 2018

Celtics forward Daniel Theis, averaging 15 minutes per game, has surgery to repair a left knee lateral meniscus tear. Boston announces that he will miss the rest of the season.

April 5, 2018

The Celtics announce that Kyrie Irving, who underwent knee surgery on March 24 and was initially expected to be back for the playoffs, will undergo a second knee procedure and will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season, including the postseason.

May 7, 2018

After being pushed to seven games by the Pacers in the first round, the Cavaliers complete a sweep of the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors, making the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth straight season.

May 9, 2018

The Celtics beat the 76ers 114-112 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second straight season.