2018 NBA Playoffs: Cavs vs. Pacers Game 7 scores, live updates, highlights, news
We've got all the news, scores, and highlights from Sunday night's NBA playoff action
It's time to put an end to the first round. The Cavaliers and Pacers have a Game 7 this Sunday to wrap up one of the most exciting first round series in recent memory. The Cavs were dominated when they had a chance to eliminate Indiana in Game 6, but maybe they'll play better at home.
Out in the Western Conference, the Jazz and Rockets will begin their second round series on Sunday. Utah thoroughly outplayed Oklahoma City in the first round, but Houston will be a different challenge. The top-seeded Rockets are a high-powered offensive juggernaut and it will be interesting to see how they choose to attack the Jazz defense.
Be sure to stick around with us for all the highlights, news, and analysis you could ever need.
NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. ET - ABC (GameTracker)
- Game 1: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET - ABC (GameTracker)
Game 7: Pacers at Cavs
George Hill has missed the last two games due to a back injury, but he is available to play in Game 7. Tyronn Lue did not indicate if he would start or not.
Game 1: Jazz at Rockets
Ricky Rubio is out for Game 1 and could be out an extended period of time due to a hamstring injury.
Cavs vs. Pacers series breakdown
Victor Oladipo led the Pacers to a huge win, forcing Game 7 in Cleveland
