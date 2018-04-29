2018 NBA Playoffs: Cavs vs. Pacers Game 7 scores, live updates, highlights, news

It's time to put an end to the first round. The Cavaliers and Pacers have a Game 7 this Sunday to wrap up one of the most exciting first round series in recent memory. The Cavs were dominated when they had a chance to eliminate Indiana in Game 6, but maybe they'll play better at home.

Out in the Western Conference, the Jazz and Rockets will begin their second round series on Sunday. Utah thoroughly outplayed Oklahoma City in the first round, but Houston will be a different challenge. The top-seeded Rockets are a high-powered offensive juggernaut and it will be interesting to see how they choose to attack the Jazz defense.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 29

Game 7: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. ET - ABC



Game 1: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET - ABC



Game 7: Pacers at Cavs

George Hill has missed the last two games due to a back injury, but he is available to play in Game 7. Tyronn Lue did not indicate if he would start or not.

George Hill is available to play today but Tyronn Lue wouldn’t say who is starting. Could see a wild starting lineup for Game 7. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) April 29, 2018

Game 1: Jazz at Rockets

Ricky Rubio is out for Game 1 and could be out an extended period of time due to a hamstring injury.