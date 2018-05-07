2018 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. 76ers live scores, Game 4 updates, highlights, schedule and analysis

The NBA playoffs roll on in the Eastern Conference on Monday. The Celtics take on the 76ers with a chance to sweep and advance to the conference finals for the second consecutive postseason. Boston has been phenomenal through the first three games with a stifling defense that has forced the worst out of the young Philadelphia offense.

The Cavaliers aim for a sweep against the Raptors in Cleveland. LeBron James ripped the hearts out of the Toronto faithful with a game-winning bucket in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The Raptors haven't been able to do much through the first three games and it feels like they're playing for nothing but pride at this point.

NBA playoff schedule for Monday, May 7

Game 4 : Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT (GameTracker)



Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (GameTracker)



Game 4: Celtics at 76ers (Boston leads series 3-0)

The Celtics have dominated the first three games thanks to their stifling defense. However, it did take an overtime effort to seal Game 3, so expect Game 4 to go down to the wire. The 76ers and Brett Brown have never been a team that shows much quit and they aren't going to start now.

Game 4: Raptors at Cavaliers (Cleveland leads series 3-0)

The Raptors probably should have won Game 1 and they had a chance to win Game 3 on Saturday. Had they won either of those games, then this would have been completely different series with completely different storylines. Alas, LeBron James is amazing and as a result, the Raptors find themselves within one game of being swept for the second consecutive postseason. Do they have anything left in the tank?