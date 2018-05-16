2018 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Cavaliers live scores, Game 2 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket

The Celtics shockingly dominated the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals with a serious statement win, which left many wondering afterward if they picked this series wrong. Cleveland still has the ultimate difference-maker in LeBron James, and therefore it will be hard to dismiss its chances as long as he's playing.

Tuesday's Game 2 isn't exactly a must-win situation for the Cavs, but stealing home-court advantage before heading back home to Cleveland would have to be a good feeling. They had a chance to use Game 1 as a feeling-out process and we'll see if they come into Game 2 better prepared to handle the likes of Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, May 15

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET - ESPN (GameTracker)



If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 2: Cavaliers at Celtics

LeBron James came out ready to make a statement in Game 2, pouring in 21 points in the first quarter alone. He was simply set on automatic, knocking down seemingly impossible shots at time.

The Celtics were able to hang around though, trailing by just four at the end of the first frame. But in the second quarter the Cavs' supporting cast started to pick up the slack, with Kyle Korver knocking down some shots. With the Celtics going cold, the Cavs were able to extend their lead to double digits.

LeBron did have to leave for a few minutes due to what the Cavs called a neck strain after taking an inadvertant shot to the jaw from Jayson Tatum. At the break, the Cavs led by seven.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports



