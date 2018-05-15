2018 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Cavaliers live scores, Game 2 updates, schedule, bracket
We have all the scores, highlights, and news you need for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals
The Celtics shockingly dominated the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals with a serious statement win, which left many wondering afterward if they picked this series wrong. Cleveland still has the ultimate difference-maker in LeBron James, and therefore it will be hard to dismiss its chances as long as he's playing.
Tuesday's Game 2 isn't exactly a must-win situation for the Cavs, but stealing home-court advantage before heading back home to Cleveland would have to be a good feeling. They had a chance to use Game 1 as a feeling-out process and we'll see if they come into Game 2 better prepared to handle the likes of Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.
NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, May 15
- Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET - ESPN (GameTracker)
Game 2: Cavaliers at Celtics
The Cavs are expected to start Tristan Thompson in Game 2 and that's an adjustment that could make or break this series. Celtics big man Al Horford has traditionally struggled against Thompson and it will take a major effort on his part to overcome what has traditionally been a nightmare matchup for him. Full story
