2018 NBA Playoffs: Daily schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, dates, times, bracket

Hello, Houston. The Rockets took care of business at home, sending a gut punch to the Warriors and evening the series at 1-1. Bot that series and the Celtics-Cavs series will have pivotal Game 3s this weekend.

Thursday, May 17

No games scheduled



Friday, May 18

No games scheduled



Saturday, May 19

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers



Sunday, May 20

Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Monday, May 21

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN



Tuesday, May 22

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Wednesday, May 23

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)



Thursday, May 24

Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Friday, May 25

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)



Saturday, May 26

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



Sunday, May 27

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)



Monday, May 28

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)



