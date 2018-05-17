2018 NBA Playoffs: Daily schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, dates, times, bracket
The NBA playoffs continue on Saturday with Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Celtics
Hello, Houston. The Rockets took care of business at home, sending a gut punch to the Warriors and evening the series at 1-1. Bot that series and the Celtics-Cavs series will have pivotal Game 3s this weekend.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 17
- No games scheduled
Friday, May 18
- No games scheduled
Saturday, May 19
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Sunday, May 20
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 21
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, May 22
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 23
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Thursday, May 24
- Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Friday, May 25
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals
