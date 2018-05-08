2018 NBA Playoffs final scores, analysis, highlights: Cavaliers sweep Raptors; Sixers stave off elimination

The NBA playoffs roll on in the Eastern Conference on Monday. In the first game of the night, the 76ers stayed alive by winning an extremely ugly Game 4 over the Celtics. There were 51 combined fouls, 23 combined turnovers, and neither team shot over 41 percent. After a fairly even first half, the Sixers used a strong third quarter to extend their lead to double digits, then spent the fourth quarter successfully holding off the Celtics' comeback attempt. Brett Brown's decision to insert TJ McConnell into the starting lineup paid off, as he finished with 19 points on 9 of 12 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists, while playing some solid defense. Dario Saric also had a strong game, leading the Sixers in scoring with 25 points.

As for the second game, well, that one wasn't particularly exciting either. The Cavaliers did what everyone expected them to do: Take care of business and complete the sweep of the Raptors. And they did so in absolutely dominant fashion. A late second-quarter run saw them push their lead to 16 points, and they never looked back, winning by a whopping 35 points. LeBron James led the way with 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, while Kevin Love added 23 points and six rebounds. DeMar DeRozan was ejected late in the third quarter for a Flagrant 2 foul on Jordan Clarkson.

NBA playoff schedule for Monday, May 7

The first half of Game 4 was not exactly the most aesthetically pleasing half of basketball. Both teams shot under 36 percent from the field, and combined for 24 fouls.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the half was a little scuffle between Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier, who got in each other's face during a dead ball. Both players were assessed double technicals.

Terry Rozier and Joel Embiid getting heated... pic.twitter.com/r40q6B9e85 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 7, 2018

The Sixers led at the break by four at the break thanks to 11 points and eight rebounds from Embiid.

Nothing much changed about the game on an aesthetic level in the second half, but the scoreboard certainly did. The 76ers used one of their patented third quarter runs to take control of the game.

Joel Embiid follows up the play with a slam!



7-0 @sixers burst puts them up 11 in Q3.#PhilaUnite @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/OjwidTGgYV — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2018

The Sixers then spent the rest of the way holding off the Celtics' comeback attempt, which never really got going in the fourth quarter. T.J. McConnell gave the Sixers a big boost with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Dario Saric scored a game-high 25.

Game 4: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 93

The Raptors probably should have won Game 1 and they had a chance to win Game 3 on Saturday. They did not have a chance to win Game 4. The Cavaliers extended their lead to 16 points by halftime, and cruised the rest of the way, before winning by an incredible 35 points.

LeBron was dominant again, finishing with 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The King spins his way to the rack! 🌪️#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/KVIcC2RcZh — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2018

The most notable moment for the Raptors was DeMar DeRozan's ejection late in the third quarter.

