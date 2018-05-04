2018 NBA Playoffs: Friday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket
The NBA postseason continues Friday with two Game 3s in the Western Conference
We're two games into each conference semifinal series, and each of them is 2-0 except for one. The Jazz managed to steal a game on the road to even their series with the Houston Rockets, 1-1, as they head back to Salt Lake City for Game 3. Meanwhile the Cavs, Celtics and Warriors have all taken 3-0 leads. The Pelicans will try to get back into the series in the second game of the night on Friday.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Friday, May 4
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, May 5
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, May 6
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 7
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, May 8
- Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Wednesday, May 9
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 10
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Friday, May 11
- Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Saturday, May 12
No games scheduled
Sunday, May 13
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
Monday, May 14
- Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
-
Cavs vs. Raptors series breakdown
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers meet in the second round for the second straight sea...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The second round is underway, and we've got the scores from every single game
-
2018 NBA Draft order
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it...
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
What to know about the top-seeded Rockets vs. the No. 5 Jazz in the Western Conference sem...