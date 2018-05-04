2018 NBA Playoffs: Friday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

We're two games into each conference semifinal series, and each of them is 2-0 except for one. The Jazz managed to steal a game on the road to even their series with the Houston Rockets, 1-1, as they head back to Salt Lake City for Game 3. Meanwhile the Cavs, Celtics and Warriors have all taken 3-0 leads. The Pelicans will try to get back into the series in the second game of the night on Friday.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Friday, May 4



Game 3: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, May 5

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN



Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, May 6

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Monday, May 7

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, May 8

Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)

Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, time TBD, TNT (if necessary) Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 9

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary) Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Thursday, May 10

Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary) Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Friday, May 11

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary) Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Saturday, May 12

No games scheduled

Sunday, May 13

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)



Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)



Monday, May 14

Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)



Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary) Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17