2018 NBA Playoffs: Friday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

The NBA postseason continues Friday with two Game 3s in the Western Conference

We're two games into each conference semifinal series, and each of them is 2-0 except for one. The Jazz managed to steal a game on the road to even their series with the Houston Rockets, 1-1, as they head back to Salt Lake City for Game 3. Meanwhile the Cavs, Celtics and Warriors have all taken 3-0 leads. The Pelicans will try to get back into the series in the second game of the night on Friday.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-win.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Friday, May 4

Saturday, May 5

  • Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, May 6

  • Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, May 7

  • Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, May 8

  • Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 9

  • Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)

Thursday, May 10

  • Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Friday, May 11

  • Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)

Saturday, May 12

No games scheduled

Sunday, May 13

  • Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)

Monday, May 14

  • Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

  • Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)

Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals begin
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES