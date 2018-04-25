2018 NBA Playoffs: Hassan Whiteside complains again about lack of playing time after Heat get eliminated
Whiteside played just 10 minutes in the Heat's Game 5 loss
The Miami Heat's season came to an end on Tuesday night after losing Game 5 to the Philadelphia 76ers 104-91 to end their first-round series. As was the case all series long, they played hard, getting an 18-point deficit down to single digits in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Miami, it just didn't have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback.
With the season over, it might have been a quiet night in the Miami locker room. Hassan Whiteside, however, had other ideas. The big man once again complained about his lack of playing time, continuing a trend that has been going on for a while now.
Whiteside played just 10 minutes in the game, going 0 of 4 from the field. He finished with two points and five rebounds. For the series, he averaged just under 17 minutes a contest. With the Sixers often electing to go small, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra decided to give most of the minutes at the five to Kelly Olynyk -- a more mobile player who can space the floor.
Upon hearing Whiteside's comments, Dwyane Wade called on his teammate not to make excuses.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Whiteside in the offseason. This is not the first time he's made comments questioning his future in Miami. He saw his playing time limited down the stretch, and the Heat were much worse with him on the floor this season. His net rating differential was minus-4.4 points per 100 possessions, the worst mark of any of the nine Heat players who played at least 1,000 minutes this season.
But with two years left on a four-year, $98M contract -- including a player option for the fourth and final season -- it will be tough for the Heat to move him.
