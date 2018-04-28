2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Bucks' Henson out for Game 7; Stephen Curry questionable

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series

We're almost done with the first round of the NBA playoffs, and injuries have already played a big role. The biggest news of the postseason is that Warriors guard Stephen Curry is back practicing with the team and appears to be nearing a return. Meanwhile Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 with a lingering back injury.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers

  • 76ers: None.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1. 
  • Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Game 1.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

