2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Bucks' Henson out for Game 7; Stephen Curry questionable
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
We're almost done with the first round of the NBA playoffs, and injuries have already played a big role. The biggest news of the postseason is that Warriors guard Stephen Curry is back practicing with the team and appears to be nearing a return. Meanwhile Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 with a lingering back injury.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Bucks: John Henson (back) remains out for Game 7.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- 76ers: None.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) missed Game 6. Jose Calderon started in his place.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Game 1.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) scrimmaged 5-on-5 in practice for the Warriors Friday, though his status for Game 1 is still in question. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) is listed as out for Game 1.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
