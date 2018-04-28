2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Bucks' Henson out for Game 7; Stephen Curry questionable

We're almost done with the first round of the NBA playoffs, and injuries have already played a big role. The biggest news of the postseason is that Warriors guard Stephen Curry is back practicing with the team and appears to be nearing a return. Meanwhile Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 with a lingering back injury.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers

76ers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.



Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Game 1.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans