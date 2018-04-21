2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Cavs' George Hill has MRI on back, questionable for Game 4

At this point in the season, every team is dealing with some sort of injury, even if it's minor. As we've seen throughout the years, one significant injury can considerably alter a series, and the Spurs are finding that out the hard way this year without Kawhi Leonard. We'll keep you updated on the latest injury news throughout the playoffs.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) did not play in Game 3, after playing just three minutes in Game 2.



No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

76ers: None



No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cavaliers: George Hill (back) had an MRI and is questionable for Game 4.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (ankle) are expected to play in Game 4.



No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) is out for Game 4. Evan Turner (toe) will be available.



No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz