2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Cavs' George Hill has MRI on back, questionable for Game 4
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series
At this point in the season, every team is dealing with some sort of injury, even if it's minor. As we've seen throughout the years, one significant injury can considerably alter a series, and the Spurs are finding that out the hard way this year without Kawhi Leonard. We'll keep you updated on the latest injury news throughout the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) did not play in Game 3, after playing just three minutes in Game 2.
- Wizards: None.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7.
- Bucks: John Henson (back) is out for Game 3.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: None
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason. Josh Richardson (shoulder) briefly left Game 4, but he returned in the third quarter.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) had an MRI and is questionable for Game 4.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series. Ryan Anderson (ankle) is probable for Game 3.
- Timberwolves: None.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (ankle) are expected to play in Game 4.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) is out for Game 4. Evan Turner (toe) will be available.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Paul George (hip) was fine during shootaround. Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
- Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (foot contusion) is probable for Game 3.
-
Cavs fall apart in second half of Game 3
The Cavs look fragile and vulnerable after three playoff games. Remember when they were supposed...
-
Watch: Heat and 76ers scuffle in Game 4
The Heat and 76ers have been testy all series and their emotions finally boiled over
-
76ers vs. Heat: How to watch Game 4
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
Report: Popovich won't coach Game 4
Gregg Popovich will miss his second consecutive game following the death of his wife
-
Bracket for 2018 NBA Playoffs
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
NBA playoffs: Saturday scores, updates
We may see one team sent packing Saturday, with others having a chance to build commanding...