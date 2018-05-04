2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics' Jaylen Brown returns for Game 2

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every postseason series

The second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is off and running, but injuries are still having an unfortunate impact. However, teams are starting to get a little healthier. Warriors star Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire first round, finally made his return in Game 2, and is expected to start in Game 3 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was a game-time decision for Game 2 against the 76ers, but he did indeed suit up to play. Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series last week.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Raptors: None.
  • Cavaliers: None.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics 

  • 76ers: None.
  • Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1. 

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Rockets: None
  • Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Games 1 and 2 and could be out even longer, per ESPN.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

