2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics' Jaylen Brown unable to practice, doubtful for Game 2
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every postseason series
The second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is off and running, but injuries are still having an unfortunate impact. However, teams are starting to get a little healthier. Warriors star Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire first round, finally made his return in Game 2, and is expected to start in Game 3 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Celtics star Jaylen Brown is a game-time decision for Game 2 against the 76ers, though it remains doubtful he plays after not participating in practice on Wednesday. Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series last week.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Game 2. He did not practice with the team on Wednesday.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Game 1 and could be out even longer, per ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) played in Game 2. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 2.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
-
Celtics vs. 76ers odds, NBA Game 2 picks
SportsLine's model is on a 10-2 run on its Eastern Conference selections and has a pick for...
-
Wizards insult fans with Grunfeld deal
John Wall wants changes, but the front office that built this mediocre team will have to make...
-
76ers' Redick nixed GMAT for playoffs
Redick had to cancel his standardized exam after his team surged to secure a 3-seed in the...
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's model is on a 10-2 run in Eastern Conference playoff picks
-
Harden slaps phone of fan who taunts him
Harden was quick to shut down a fan who taunted him coming out of the tunnel prior to Game...