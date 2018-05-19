2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics likely without Shane Larkin for rest of Eastern finals
The Celtics are the only team around that still have significant injuries to their roster
With only four teams left in the NBA Playoffs, we've seen most of those remaining manage to get healthy outside of normal wear and tear. Rockets guard Chris Paul appeared to experience some of that stress in Game 2 against the Warriors. Paul looked a bit hobbled toward the end of Wednesday's game, but he is reportedly back to practicing and fine now.
In the Eastern finals, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury, but they've responded by going up 2-0 on the Cavaliers. Larkin made the trip to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, but he won't play in either game, and it's unlikely he returns to the court for the rest of the series.
The only other team that has an injury of note is the Warriors. Thankfully for Golden State, it's not Stephen Curry, who's been back in the lineup and playing since the second round. The player still sidelined is Patrick McCaw, who hasn't been able to get on the floor at all. They've handled life without him just fine, but everybody prefers to be at full health by this point of the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is "progressing well, but is not anywhere close to playing," coach Brad Stevens said on Thursday. He traveled to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 but his return this series is unlikely. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: Chris Paul apparently dealt with some soreness late in Game 2, but Jonathan Feigen reports he's fine and practicing.
- Warriors: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
