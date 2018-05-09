2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics' Shane Larkin out for Game 5

The Celtics weren't able to put away the 76ers in Game 4, so they'll try and get the job done Wednesday night when the series returns to Boston. Already down two stars, they may be shorthanded even further with Shane Larkin out for Game 5. He banged up his shoulder on Monday.

Luckily, these playoffs have thankfully been relatively devoid of serious injuries if you omit all of Boston's woes. Stephen Curry is back and starting for Golden State, while most of the other teams' stars are still intact. Now, knock on wood, hopefully the postseason proceeds that way.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



None. Cavaliers: None.

