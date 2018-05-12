2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics to be without Shane Larkin for beginning of East finals
The Celtics are the only team around that still has significant injuries to their roster
The NBA playoffs have reached the conference finals stage. Injuries are luckily starting to have less of an impact, but there's still a few out there worth noting. The Celtics have the same injuries as always, but they also lost Shane Larkin to a shoulder injury late in the second round. Both Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge said on Thursday that Larkin will miss the early part of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavs..
The only team that also has an injury of note is the Warriors. Thankfully for Golden State, it's not Stephen Curry, who's been back in the lineup and playing since the second round. The player still sidelined is Patrick McCaw, who hasn't been able to get on the floor at all. They've handled life without him just fine, but everybody prefers to be at full health by this point of the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) will miss the beginning of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to the Celtics on Thursday. However, he remains hopeful he can return in the latter half of the series. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: None
- Warriors: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs.
