2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Celtics unsure about Shane Larkin's status for Game 5

Brad Stevens says he will need to see how Larkin's shoulder responds on game day

The Celtics weren't able to put away the 76ers in Game 4, so they'll try and get the job done Wednesday night when the series returns to Boston. Already down two stars, they may be shorthanded even further with Shane Larkin's status up in the air. He banged up his shoulder on Monday and Brad Stevens says the team will know more by game day.

Luckily, these playoffs have thankfully been relatively devoid of serious injuries if you omit all of Boston's woes. Stephen Curry is back and starting for Golden State, while most of the other teams' stars are still intact. Now, knock on wood, hopefully the postseason proceeds that way.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Raptors: None.
  • Cavaliers: None.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics 

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Rockets: None
  • Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) did not play in Game 5. Dante Exum (hamstring) did not play in Game 5. Thabo Sefolosha (knee surgery) is out for the postseason.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

