2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Chris Paul game-time decision, Andre Iguodala out for Game 7
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
We know that the Cavaliers will be in the NBA Finals, but a Game 7 is needed to decide their opponent. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul didn't play in Game 6 and is questionable to play in Game 7, according to Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.
The Rockets, tied 3-3 in the series, will look to clinch an NBA Finals appearance at home Monday night in Game 7 against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-10 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.
Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 with knee soreness and will miss Game 7. There is a bit of good news on the Warriors' injury front, as the team as Patrick McCaw played for the first time since his scary fall back in late March.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) sat out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals after he left Game 6 early following a head-to-head collision with Jayson Tatum.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: Chris Paul (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Game 7, according to Mike D'Antoni. The final determination will be made on Monday after doctors examine Paul's injury.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) will not play in Game 7. Kevon Looney (toe) is also listed as questionable.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, May 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Smart: I'm worth more than 12-14 million
Marcus Smart wants to see a payday this summer
-
Game 7 was a microcosm of Cavs' season
Cleveland's run through the Eastern Conference in the NBA playoffs was a lot different this...
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 7 picks
Stephen Oh has nailed 60 percent of his recent picks involving the Rockets
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Monday with Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets