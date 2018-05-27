2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Chris Paul questionable for Game 7; Kevin Love sits out ECF finale

We have two Game 7s in the NBA conference finals this year, but both will be heavily affected by injuries. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul didn't play in Game 6 and is questionable to play in Game 7, according to Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

The Rockets, tied 3-3 in the series, will look to clinch an NBA Finals appearance at home Monday night in Game 7 against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-10 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.

Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 with knee soreness. There is a bit of good news on the Warriors' injury front, as the team as Patrick McCaw played for the first time since his scary fall back in late March.

In the East, the Cavaliers will be without Kevin Love for their winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night. He left Game 6 after clashing heads with Jayson Tatum, and did not return. He has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series: