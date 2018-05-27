2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Chris Paul reportedly unlikely for Game 7; Kevin Love to miss Game 7
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again
Injuries can make or break the complexion of the NBA playoffs, and unfortunately we're seeing that play out firsthand this postseason. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul didn't play in Game 6 and is unlikely to play in Game 7, according to ESPN.
The Rockets, tied 3-3 in the series, will look to clinch an NBA Finals appearance at home Monday night in Game 7 against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-10 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.
Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 with knee soreness. There is a bit of good news on the Warriors' injury front, as the team as Patrick McCaw played for the first time since his scary fall back in late March.
In the East, the Cavaliers will be without Kevin Love for their winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night. He left Game 6 after clashing heads with Jayson Tatum, and did not return. He has been placed in the concussion protocol.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is unlikely to return for the series, according to coach Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) is out for Game 7 after he left Game 6 early following a head-to-head collision with Jayson Tatum.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: Chris Paul (hamstring) is "unlikely" to play in Game 7 according to ESPN.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (knee) did not play in Game 6.
