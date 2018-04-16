2018 NBA Playoffs injury tracker: Donovan Mitchell has foot contusion; Cavs' George Hill questionable

If there's one thing that can get in the way of a great postseason series, it's an injury to a key player. The Warriors and Spurs are both without arguably their best players with Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard both likely to miss the entire first-round series, but they aren't the only teams struggling with the injury bug.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Fred VanVleet (shoulder) missed Game 1, and is questionable for Game 2. Wizards: None.



No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7 Bucks: None.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) out for the postseason.



No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

George Hill (back) is questionable for Game 2. Kyle Korver (illness) missed practice on Monday, and is considered day-to-day. Pacers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves: None.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason



No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 1 and is considered day-to-day. Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.



No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz