2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Heat's Josh Richardson questionable for Game 5 vs. 76ers

Injuries aren't something that any team wants to deal with, particularly in the NBA playoffs, but unfortunately it's just part of the game. As teams make their march toward the NBA Finals, they have to adapt to players missing games to injury, and sometimes it can help determine who advances and who goes home.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) did not play in Game 4



No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) will meet with a doctor and could be ready for Game 6, if necessary.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

76ers: None.



No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cavaliers: George Hill (back) sat out Game 4 -- Jose Calderon started in his place.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series.



No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 4.



No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz