2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Jazz's Dante Exum day-to-day with strained left hamstring

The Jazz took another hit in a Game 4 loss against the Rockets that put them down 3-1 and on the brink of elimination, with point guard Dante Exum suffering a strained left hamstring. Exum has been playing point in place of Ricky Rubio, who has been dealing with a strained left hamstring of his own after having it injured in Game 6 against the Thunder, and is currently listed at day-to-day, per Shams Charania.

Otherwise, these playoffs are thankfully relatively devoid of serious injuries if you omit the Celtics' woes. Stephen Curry is back and starting for Golden State, while most of the other teams' stars are still intact. Now, knock on wood, hopefully the postseason proceeds that way.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



None. Cavaliers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz