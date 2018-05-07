2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Jazz's Ricky Rubio misses Game 4, Dante Exum exits early

We don't want to jinx anything, but we're actually looking pretty good in terms of playoff injuries. With the return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' starting lineup in Game 3, the stars have mostly avoided the sidelines in the conference semifinals -- except for those on the Celtics, of course.

As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio missed Game 4 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



None. Cavaliers: None.



76ers: None.



None. Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: None



None Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) sat out Game 4. Derrick Favors (ankle) played in Game 4 but Jae Crowder started in his place. Dante Exum (hamstring) left early and did not return.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans