2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Jazz's Ricky Rubio misses Game 4, Dante Exum exits early
Rubio missed his fourth consecutive game Sunday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury
We don't want to jinx anything, but we're actually looking pretty good in terms of playoff injuries. With the return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' starting lineup in Game 3, the stars have mostly avoided the sidelines in the conference semifinals -- except for those on the Celtics, of course.
As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio missed Game 4 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) sat out Game 4. Derrick Favors (ankle) played in Game 4 but Jae Crowder started in his place. Dante Exum (hamstring) left early and did not return.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 3.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
-
Will Durant's dominance hurt GS later?
The Warriors are playing right into the Pelicans' game plan, but they're not good enough to...
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the Rockets against the Jazz in the second round of the...
-
Warriors-Pelicans series breakdown
The Warriors take on the Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals
-
Warriors unleash Hamptons Five in Game 4
Golden State started its best lineup for the first time ever, and the Pelicans never stood...
-
Sunday's scores, news and highlights
Follow along with Sunday's second round playoff action in our continuously updating live b...
-
Heat could trade Whiteside in offseason
The Heat have a decision to make about Hassan Whiteside this summer and that might involve...