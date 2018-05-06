2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Jazz's Ricky Rubio out for Game 4
Rubio will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury
We don't want to jinx anything, but we're actually looking pretty good in terms of playoff injuries. With the return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' starting lineup in Game 3, the stars have mostly avoided the sidelines in the conference semifinals -- except for those on the Celtics, of course.
As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio missed Game 3 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He missed Game 4 as well.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) sat out Sunday's Game 4. Derrick Favors (ankle) is questionable.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) played in Game 2, and started Game 3. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 3.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Warriors-Pelicans series breakdown
The Warriors take on the Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals
-
Embiid questions officiating after loss
Embiid was searching for answers after Philly dropped to 0-3 to Boston at home on Saturday...
-
Sunday's scores, news and highlights
Follow along with Sunday's second round playoff action in our continuously updating live b...
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
What to know about the top-seeded Rockets vs. the No. 5 Jazz in the Western Conference sem...
-
Rockets vs. Jazz odds, Game 4 picks
Stephen Oh has nailed 18 of his last 29 picks involving the Rockets