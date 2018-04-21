2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Kevin Durant expected to play in Game 4; Stephen Curry resumes practice
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series
At this point in the season, every team is dealing with some sort of injury, even if it's minor. As we've seen throughout the years, one significant injury can considerably alter a series, and the Spurs are finding that out the hard way this year without Kawhi Leonard. We'll keep you updated on the latest injury news throughout the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) did not play in Game 3, after playing just three minutes in Game 2.
- Wizards: None.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7
- Bucks: John Henson (back) is out for Game 3.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: None
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (thumb) played in Game 3.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series. Ryan Anderson (ankle) is probable for Game 3.
- Timberwolves: None.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (ankle) are expected to play in Game 4.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic (leg), Maurice Harkless (knee) and Evan Turner (toe) are all questionable for Game 4.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Paul George (hip) was fine during shootaround. Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
- Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (foot contusion) is probable for Game 3.
-
Cavs fall apart in second half of Game 3
The Cavs look fragile and vulnerable after three playoff games. Remember when they were supposed...
-
76ers vs. Heat: How to watch Game 4
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
NBA playoffs: Saturday scores, updates
We may see one team sent packing Saturday, with others having a chance to build commanding...
-
Report: Popovich won't coach Game 4
Gregg Popovich will miss his second consecutive game following the death of his wife
-
Bracket for 2018 NBA Playoffs
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
How role players won Game 3 for Bucks
Matthew Dellavedova, Thon Maker and Jabari Parker contributed in big ways on both ends of the...