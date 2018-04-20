2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Kevin Love will play for Cavs in Game 3 despite thumb injury

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series

If there's one thing that can get in the way of a great postseason series, it's an injury to a key player. The Warriors and Spurs are both without arguably their best players with Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard both likely to miss the entire first-round series, but they aren't the only teams struggling with the injury bug.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

  • Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played Game 2.
  • Wizards: None.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

  • Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7
  • Bucks: None.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

  • 76ers: Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) played in Game 3 against the Heat.
  • Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) out for the postseason.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

  • Cavaliers: Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Game 3. 
  • Pacers: None.

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

  • Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. JaVale McGee (left quad contusion) played in Game 3.
  • Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

  • Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) played Game 2
  • Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES