2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: No Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum for Game 5 of Jazz vs. Rockets
The Jazz are going to have to adjust with another point guard sidelined with an injury
The Jazz took another hit in a Game 4 loss against the Rockets that put them down 3-1 and on the brink of elimination, with point guard Dante Exum suffering a strained left hamstring. Exum has been playing point in place of Ricky Rubio, who has been dealing with a strained left hamstring of his own after having it injured in Game 6 against the Thunder. Both players are listed out for Tuesday's game.
Otherwise, these playoffs are thankfully relatively devoid of serious injuries if you omit the Celtics' woes. Stephen Curry is back and starting for Golden State, while most of the other teams' stars are still intact. Now, knock on wood, hopefully the postseason proceeds that way.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1. Shane Larkin (shoulder) left early and did not return.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 5. Dante Exum (hamstring) is out for Game 5. Thabo Sefolosha (knee surgery) is out for the postseason.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) is out for Game 5.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
