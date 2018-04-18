2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: OKC's Paul George plans to play in Game 2; Sixers' Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 3
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series
If there's one thing that can get in the way of a great postseason series, it's an injury to a key player. The Warriors and Spurs are both without arguably their best players with Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard both likely to miss the entire first-round series, but they aren't the only teams struggling with the injury bug.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played Game 2.
- Wizards: None.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7
- Bucks: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) is doubtful for Game 3 in Miami. When asked if he was optimistic about a return, Sixers coach Brett Brown said he's "neutral." The team has yet to clear him for contact.
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) out for the postseason.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) is questionable for Game 2. Kyle Korver (illness) missed practice on Monday, and is considered day-to-day.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series. Ryan Anderson (ankle) missed Game 1, but coach Mike D'Antoni says he has "a chance" to play in Game 2.
- Timberwolves: None.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Andre Iguodala (thigh) is available for Game 2.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason. Joffrey Lauvergne (personal) will not play in Game 2.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) played Game 2
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Paul George (hip) says he'll play in Game 2, but the Thunder won't know for sure until after shootaround on Wednesday. Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
- Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (foot contusion) is questionable for Game 2.
