2018 NBA Playoffs injury tracker: Paul George says he'll play in Game 2 of Thunder vs. Jazz series

Nothing derails a fun playoff series like injuries, but unfortunately they're bound to happen. The Warriors and Spurs have found out, as they're both without key players for their opening round series. Stephen Curry is out with a knee injury and Kawhi Leonard is away from the team while rehabbing his quad, but they're not the only players dealing with issues in the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Fred VanVleet (shoulder) missed Game 1, and is considered day-to-day. Wizards: None.



No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7 Bucks: None.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) out for the postseason.



No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

George Hill (ankle) and Kyle Korver (foot) both played limited minutes in Game 1. Pacers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) Timberwolves: None.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Andre Iguodala (thigh) is probably for Game 2. Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason



No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 1 and is considered day-to-day. Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.



No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz