2018 NBA Playoffs injury tracker: Paul George says he'll play in Game 2 of Thunder vs. Jazz series
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series
Nothing derails a fun playoff series like injuries, but unfortunately they're bound to happen. The Warriors and Spurs have found out, as they're both without key players for their opening round series. Stephen Curry is out with a knee injury and Kawhi Leonard is away from the team while rehabbing his quad, but they're not the only players dealing with issues in the 2018 NBA playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) missed Game 1, and is considered day-to-day.
- Wizards: None.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7
- Bucks: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) has been ruled out for Game 2, but cleared concussion protocol and is eyeing a potential Game 3 return.
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) out for the postseason.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (ankle) and Kyle Korver (foot) both played limited minutes in Game 1.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series.
- Timberwolves: None.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Andre Iguodala (thigh) is probably for Game 2.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) missed Game 1 and is considered day-to-day.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason. Paul George (hip) says he'll play in Game 2.
- Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (toe) is expected to play in Game 2.
