2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Ricky Rubio misses Game 3; McCaw remains out for Warriors

Rubio missed his third consecutive game Friday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury

We don't want to jinx anything, but we're actually looking pretty good in terms of playoff injuries. With the return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' starting lineup in Game 3, there aren't any super-duper stars left on the sidelines in the conference semifinals -- except for the Celtics of course.

As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio missed Game 3 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He's missed the past two games, which the Jazz split in Houston.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Raptors: None.
  • Cavaliers: None.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics 

  • 76ers: None.
  • Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1. 

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Rockets: None
  • Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 3 on Friday night. He's missed the first two games of the series as well.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

