2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Ricky Rubio misses Game 3; Patrick McCaw still out for Warriors
Rubio missed his third consecutive game Friday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury
We don't want to jinx anything, but we're actually looking pretty good in terms of playoff injuries. With the return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' starting lineup in Game 3, the stars have avoided the sidelines in the conference semifinals -- except for those on the Celtics, of course.
As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio missed Game 3 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He's missed the past two games, which the Jazz split in Houston.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) missed Game 3 on Friday night. He's missed the first two games of the series as well.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) played in Game 2, and started Game 3. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 3.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
