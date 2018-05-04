2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Ricky Rubio out for Game 3; Stephen Curry ready to ramp up minutes
Rubio will miss his third consecutive game Friday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury
This late in the NBA season, there's always a lot to look out for regarding injuries. In the Warriors-Pelicans series, the player to watch is Stephen Curry, who returned with a bang in Game 2, leading the Warriors to a 121-116 win in a 28-point performance in just over 27 minutes. Despite coach Steve Kerr saying Curry wasn't on a minutes restriction in Game 2, Curry didn't seem limited on floor, and says he's ready to up the ante in Game 3. Responding to a question on whether he could play 30-plus minutes, Curry gave an affirmative "oh, for sure."
As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio has officially been ruled out for Game 3 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He's missed the past two games, which the Jazz split in Houston.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: None.
- Cavaliers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: None
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 3 on Friday night. He's missed the first two games of the series as well.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) played in Game 2, and is expected to start in Game 3. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 2.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
