2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Ricky Rubio questionable for Game 4; Patrick McCaw still out for Warriors

We don't want to jinx anything, but we're actually looking pretty good in terms of playoff injuries. With the return of Stephen Curry to the Warriors' starting lineup in Game 3, the stars have mostly avoided the sidelines in the conference semifinals -- except for those on the Celtics, of course.

As for the Jazz, Ricky Rubio missed Game 3 against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He's missed the past two games, which the Jazz split in Houston, but could return as early as Sunday after the team upgraded him to questionable.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

Raptors: None.



None. Cavaliers: None.



76ers: None.



None. Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) returned for Game 2 after missing Game 1.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: None



None Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 4.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans