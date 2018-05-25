2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rockets' Chris Paul out for Game 6; Warriors' Andre Iguodala questionable

Injuries can make or break the complexion of the NBA playoffs, and unfortunately we're seeing that play out firsthand this postseason. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

The Rockets, up 3-2 in the series, will look to clinch the West on the road against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-9 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.

Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala missed Games 4 and 5 due to knee soreness, but could potentially return for Saturday's Game 6. He's been listed on the injury report as questionable.

In the East, the Celtics have been without Shane Larkin due to a shoulder injury and it's unlikely he will return for the rest of the series.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series: