2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rockets' Chris Paul, Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 7
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
We know that the Cavaliers will be in the NBA Finals, but a Game 7 is needed to decide their opponent. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul didn't play in Game 6 and will miss out on Game 7 as well, according to Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.
The Rockets, tied 3-3 in the series, will look to clinch an NBA Finals appearance at home Monday night in Game 7 against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-10 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.
Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 with knee soreness and will miss Game 7. There is a bit of good news on the Warriors' injury front, as the team as Patrick McCaw played for the first time since his scary fall back in late March.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) sat out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals after he left Game 6 early following a head-to-head collision with Jayson Tatum.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: Chris Paul (hamstring) will be out Game 7, according to Mike D'Antoni.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) will not play in Game 7. Kevon Looney (toe) is listed as probable.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What Houston needs to do in Game 7
The Rockets blew a great chance in Game 6, and they have to fix that now without their second-best...
-
Chris Paul misses Game 7 with injury
Paul suffered the injury late in Game 5 on Thursday
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Monday with Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are almost complete in the 2018 NBA playoffs