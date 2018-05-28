2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rockets' Chris Paul, Warriors' Andre Iguodala out for Game 7

We know that the Cavaliers will be in the NBA Finals, but a Game 7 is needed to decide their opponent. After a hamstring injury cut short his heroic Game 5 showing on Thursday in Houston's win over Golden State, Chris Paul didn't play in Game 6 and will miss out on Game 7 as well, according to Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

The Rockets, tied 3-3 in the series, will look to clinch an NBA Finals appearance at home Monday night in Game 7 against the reigning champions. But doing so without a future Hall of Famer will be no small task; the Rockets are just 15-10 without him this season, but were 61-12 with him in the lineup.

Former Finals MVP winner Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 with knee soreness and will miss Game 7. There is a bit of good news on the Warriors' injury front, as the team as Patrick McCaw played for the first time since his scary fall back in late March.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers