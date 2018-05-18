2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Shane Larkin 'not anywhere close to playing' for Celtics
The Celtics are the only team around that still have significant injuries to their roster
In the conference finals, most of the final four teams remaining are mostly healthy (as you'd expect from teams able to make it this far). Arguably the most notable injury in terms of immediate effect on a series is the Celtics losing Shane Larkin to a shoulder injury, but they've responded by going up 2-0 on the Cavaliers. They're the only team dealing with a long injury list, but the most major ones were known coming into the postseason.
The only team that also has an injury of note is the Warriors. Thankfully for Golden State, it's not Stephen Curry, who's been back in the lineup and playing since the second round. The player still sidelined is Patrick McCaw, who hasn't been able to get on the floor at all. They've handled life without him just fine, but everybody prefers to be at full health by this point of the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Boston Celtics No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Celtics: Shane Larkin (shoulder) is "progressing well, but is not anywhere close to playing," according to coach Brad Stevens. Earlier in the series, he was hoping to return for later games. Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Cavaliers: None
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Rockets: Chris Paul appeared to be dealing with an unknown leg injury at the end of Game 2, but according to Tim McMahon the Rockets are not concerned.
- Warriors: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to play in the playoffs, but could make a return this postseason after taking part in non-contact drills.
