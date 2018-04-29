2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Steph Curry eyeing Game 2; Ricky Rubio could miss extended time
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every series
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is coming to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has sat out the entire first round but appears to be nearing a return soon.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out for Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans but said that a return for Tuesday's Game 2 is "very likely."
Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown left Game 7 against the Bucks with a hamstring injury and did not return. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers/No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) is expected to play in Game 7 vs. Indiana.
- Pacers: None.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) left Game 7 early and did not return..
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1 and possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, per ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) scrimmaged 5-on-5 in practice for the Warriors Friday, but missed Saturday's Game 1, according to Steve Kerr. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) is listed as out for Game 1.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
