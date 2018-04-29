2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Steph Curry should play Game 2, Steve Kerr says
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every series
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is coming to a close and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has sat out the entire first round but appears to be nearing a return soon.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out for Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans but said that a return for Tuesday's Game 2 is "very likely."
Meanwhile, Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown left Game 7 against the Bucks with a hamstring injury and did not return. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) played in Game 7 vs. Indiana.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
- 76ers: None.
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) left Game 7 early and did not return..
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) will play in Game 1. He missed the entirety of the first round.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1 and possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, per ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) missed Saturday's Game 1. According to Steve Kerr, Curry will play in Game 2 as long as there are no setbacks. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) missed Game 1.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
-
The LeBron-less stretch that saved Cavs
The Pacers must be lamenting their inability to capitalize when LeBron rested in Game 7
-
NBA playoffs: Cavs vs. Raptors preview
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers will meet in the second round for the second straight...
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We've got all the news, scores, and highlights from Sunday's NBA playoff action
-
Cavs vs. Pacers series recap
LeBron James and the Cavs closed out the series with a Game 7 win at home