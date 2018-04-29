2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Stephen Curry out for Game 1; Ricky Rubio could miss extended time

The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is nearly in the bag and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has sat out the entire first round but appears to be nearing a return soon.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out for Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans but said that a return for Tuesday's Game 2 is "very likely."

Meanwhile, Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 against the Celtics due to a lingering back injury. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers

76ers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.



Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1, possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, according to a report from ESPN.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans