2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Stephen Curry out for Game 1; Ricky Rubio could miss extended time
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is nearly in the bag and, unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has sat out the entire first round but appears to be nearing a return soon.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Curry out for Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans but said that a return for Tuesday's Game 2 is "very likely."
Meanwhile, Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 against the Celtics due to a lingering back injury. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Bucks: John Henson (back) is out for Game 7.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- 76ers: None.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) missed Game 6. Jose Calderon started in his place.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1, possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, according to a report from ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) scrimmaged 5-on-5 in practice for the Warriors Friday, but will miss Saturday's Game 1, according to Steve Kerr. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) is listed as out for Game 1.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
