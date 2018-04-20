2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Stephen Curry resumes practice, will be re-evaluated in a week
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series
At this point in the season, every team is dealing with some sort of injury, even if it's minor. As we've seen throughout the years, one significant injury can considerably alter a series, and the Spurs are finding that out the hard way this year without Kawhi Leonard. We'll keep you updated on the latest injury news throughout the playoffs.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) will not play in Game 3, after playing just three minutes in Game 2.
- Wizards: None.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7
- Bucks: John Henson (back) is questionable for Game 3.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
- 76ers: Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) played in Game 3 against the Heat.
- Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (thumb) played in Game 3.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) expected to miss first-round series. Ryan Anderson (ankle) is probable for Game 3.
- Timberwolves: None.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (ankle) are probable for Game 4.
- Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic (leg), Maurice Harkless (knee) and Evan Turner (toe) are all questionable for Game 4.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Thunder: Paul George (hip) played in Game 2. Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
- Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (foot contusion) is probable for Game 3.
-
Twitter reacts to Cavs wearing same suit
LeBron wanted his team to show up with nothing but business on their mind, but that didn't...
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Report: Execs think Lakers want Leonard
Rival execs think the Lakers and Leonard are a potential match made in heaven
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores and highlights
Game 3s across the Eastern Conference have begun and some of these series might get out of...
-
76ers vs. Heat: Series breakdown
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
Pelicans vs. Blazers odds, Game 4 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans game 10,000 ti...