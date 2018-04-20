2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Stephen Curry resumes practice, will be re-evaluated in a week

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series

At this point in the season, every team is dealing with some sort of injury, even if it's minor. As we've seen throughout the years, one significant injury can considerably alter a series, and the Spurs are finding that out the hard way this year without Kawhi Leonard. We'll keep you updated on the latest injury news throughout the playoffs.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

  • Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) will not play in Game 3, after playing just three minutes in Game 2.
  • Wizards: None.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

  • Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason. Marcus Smart (thumb) could possibly return for a potential Game 7
  • Bucks: John Henson (back) is questionable for Game 3.

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

  • 76ers: Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) played in Game 3 against the Heat.
  • Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) is out for the postseason.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

  • Cavaliers: Kevin Love (thumb) played in Game 3. 
  • Pacers: None.

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

  • Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the first-round series. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (ankle) are probable for Game 4.
  • Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (quad) is reportedly out for the postseason.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

  • Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic (leg), Maurice Harkless (knee) and Evan Turner (toe) are all questionable for Game 4.
  • Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Thunder: Paul George (hip) played in Game 2. Andre Roberson (knee) is out for the postseason.
  • Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (foot contusion) is probable for Game 3. 
